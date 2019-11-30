PITTSBURGH - A Winter Storm Watch goes into effect at 7 p.m. Saturday and will continue until noon Sunday for Clarion, Armstrong and Indiana counties – along with the ridges of Westmoreland and Fayette counties due to the threat of freezing rain or ice.
It will be dry for your Friday night with lows in the upper-20s into Saturday morning. You'll need your coat if you're heading to the WPXI Holiday Parade.
Rain will develop toward the afternoon Saturday and will be freezing rain for areas north and east of Pittsburgh. Freezing rain will continue through Saturday night and early Sunday morning.
Ice accumulations of a glaze to 0.10 inches are possible. Isolated higher totals of 0.25 inches are possible. Drive with caution as roads could get slick.
Freezing rain will change to rain as temperatures warm throughout the morning Sunday. Temperatures will range from near freezing to just above freezing for the area Sunday morning.
Rain could be heavy in spots. Rainfall amounts of 0.50 to 0.75 inches are possible through the weekend.
Scattered showers will continue through the afternoon on Sunday, so have your umbrella with you.
