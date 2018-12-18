Steelers fan bets on Patriots, loses $10K at new Pittsburgh casino sports book

David Eldridge was one of five people to make the first legal bets at the casino during a grand opening last Thursday.
While many grand openings feature celebrities placing $20 on their favorite team to win the World Series or Super Bowl, Eldridge plunked down $10,000 - and on the New England Patriots over the hometown Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday, to boot.
Eldridge told Channel 11's news exchange partners at TribLIVE he's a Steelers fan, despite betting against them.
The Steelers won, and Eldridge lost. But he tells TribLIVE he can absorb the loss and that it won't keep him from betting in the future.
