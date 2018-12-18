0 Man left his two small children home alone while he tried to kill their mother, police say

BUTLER TOWNSHIP, Pa. - A local man left his two small children home alone while he tried to kill their mother, according to Butler Township police.

"He was trying to get in the door, he was kicking it in. I was pushing on it hoping he wouldn’t get in and then I heard shots," said Jessica McFarland.

According to police, Gage Carrozi shot through her door seven times, one of those bullets hitting her.

Police were called to the home on Hanson Avenue for a report of a shooting Monday morning.

The incident put three schools on lockdown.

Carrozzi is the father of McFarland's two children. According to police, that 1- and 4-year-old were left home alone during the incident.

Police said Carrozzi took off and they surrounded a home, but he was not inside.

Officials said they ultimately found him under a bridge and took him into custody.

"Just glad me and my kids are OK and we can move forward. I'm not dead, I'm here," McFarland said.

Carrozzi is facing a number of charges, including child endangerment.

Butler Senior High School, Butler Intermediate School and the Vo-Tech school in Butler Township were on lockdown for over an hour Monday morning during the incidents.

