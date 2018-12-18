PITTSBURGH - Pittsburgh police will be conducting a live-fire test Tuesday night of the ShotSpotter gunshot detection service.
Officers will be testing the service, which just recently expanded to an 18-square-mile coverage area, to make sure all systems are operating as expected and to make final adjustments before activating.
We're learning more about the test and the technology being expanded -- NOW on Channel 11 Morning News.
The test will take place in several neighborhoods, including Bedford Dwellings, Beltzhoover, Hazelwood, Homewood, Marshall-Shadeland, Perry, West End and Upper Hill, police said.
Pittsburgh police said the residents can expect a sequence of gunshots fired into a bullet trap. No bullets will be fired into the air. The test is safe and there is no danger to the public, police said.
ShotSpotter is a network of sensors used to detect when a gun is fired and then notifies police and 911 dispatchers.
