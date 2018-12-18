  • Police firing shots Tuesday to help keep neighborhoods safe

    PITTSBURGH - Pittsburgh police will be conducting a live-fire test Tuesday night of the ShotSpotter gunshot detection service.

    Officers will be testing the service, which just recently expanded to an 18-square-mile coverage area, to make sure all systems are operating as expected and to make final adjustments before activating.

    The test will take place in several neighborhoods, including Bedford Dwellings, Beltzhoover, Hazelwood, Homewood, Marshall-Shadeland, Perry, West End and Upper Hill, police said.

    Pittsburgh police said the residents can expect a sequence of gunshots fired into a bullet trap. No bullets will be fired into the air.  The test is safe and there is no danger to the public, police said.  

    ShotSpotter is a network of sensors used to detect when a gun is fired and then notifies police and 911 dispatchers.

