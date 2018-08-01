Stretch of Myrtle Beach under temporary swim advisory

Several spots in Myrtle Beach have temporary swim advisories because of high bacteria levels.
Officials said it’s not safe to swim in the areas from 15th to 77th streets until bacteria levels drop.
Related Headlines
If you have a beach trip planned, you can still collect shells and fish there.
In June, Myrtle Beach city leaders met with environmental officials about these kinds of advisories.
They decided to make them clearer by labeling them short-term and giving explanations for how small of an area is affected.
TRENDING NOW:
- Dry leaf medical marijuana available at Pa. dispensaries starting Wednesday
- Salads and wraps sold by Trader Joe's, other stores recalled over Cyclospora fears
- Hand, foot, and mouth disease cases on the rise; kids under 10 most at risk, doctors say
- VIDEO: New tick species found in Pennsylvania
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}