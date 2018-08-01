  • Stretch of Myrtle Beach under temporary swim advisory

    Several spots in Myrtle Beach have temporary swim advisories because of high bacteria levels.

    Officials said it’s not safe to swim in the areas from 15th to 77th streets until bacteria levels drop.

    If you have a beach trip planned, you can still collect shells and fish there.

    In June, Myrtle Beach city leaders met with environmental officials about these kinds of advisories.

    They decided to make them clearer by labeling them short-term and giving explanations for how small of an area is affected.

