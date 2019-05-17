  • ‘Strong gas odor' leads to evacuation of Highlands Elementary School

    Updated:

    TARENTUM, Pa. - Highlands Elementary School in Tarentum was evacuated Friday morning because of a “strong gas odor” in the building.

    According to a message on the Highlands School District’s website, students and staff were safely evacuated to the playground shortly after 10 a.m.

    Firefighters and a gas company were called to the school, and it was determined that “nothing of concern” was in the building, officials said.

    Students and staff were allowed back in the building to resume the school day.

