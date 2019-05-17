TARENTUM, Pa. - Highlands Elementary School in Tarentum was evacuated Friday morning because of a “strong gas odor” in the building.
According to a message on the Highlands School District’s website, students and staff were safely evacuated to the playground shortly after 10 a.m.
Firefighters and a gas company were called to the school, and it was determined that “nothing of concern” was in the building, officials said.
Students and staff were allowed back in the building to resume the school day.
You can now customize your WPXI News App to receive alerts to Breaking News. CLICK HERE to find out how.
TRENDING NOW:
- ONLY ON 11: Local Uber driver describes being blindsided by police after night of driving
- WWE wrestler Ashley Massaro dead at 39
- 3 charged in connection with slain pregnant woman found with baby cut from womb
- VIDEO: 8-Year-Old Boy Shot, Killed in Home Invasion at Father's House
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}