    ROBINSON TOWNSHIP, Pa. - Students were evacuated from a school in Robinson Township after an incident in a chemistry lab.

    According to a spokesperson for Propel Schools, the middle/high school on Steubenville Pike was evacuated after a student activated the fire suppression system, releasing foam into the classroom.

    The foam, which is used to fight fires, landed on students.

    Officials said about a dozen students were sickened and were treated by paramedics. At last check, no one was taken to the hospital.

    Police said the fire suppression system was activated intentionally and the student could face charges.

    Classes resumed after the incident was brought under control.

    The student who triggered the release is going to be charged.

