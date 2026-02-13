Windows of Kia vehicles smashed in several Pittsburgh neighborhoods

PITTSBURGH — Cars parked in several Pittsburgh neighborhoods were vandalized.

Several cars had their windows smashed out on Wednesday morning in the city’s Duquesne Heights neighborhood.

It wasn’t the morning Karen Graff was hoping to have.

“I came out and there was glass everywhere, glass inside and I’m thinking, ‘I have a thousand things to do today. Please don’t tell me this,” Graff said.

She woke up on Wednesday to find the rear window of her Kia Sportage smashed.

“My husband went to work yesterday morning and popped his head in the door and said, ‘Hey, the windshield is busted on the back of your car. You might want to look at that,” Graff said.

She quickly learned that she wasn’t the only one. Several neighbors in Duquesne Heights and Mount Washington say the same thing happened to them.

“The neighborhood Facebook, Instagram posts came up and somebody said, ‘Oh i live on Kearsage, somebody knocked out a window,’ and somebody else said, ‘Oh yeah, me too and then it’s like, that’s too much of a coincidence,” Graff said.

Nothing was taken from her car, but all of the cars targeted appear to have one thing in common.

“All Kias that we know of. They were all Kias,”

In November, Pittsburgh police warned of a spike in car break-ins involving Kias and Hyundais.

They said thieves try to exploit a previous security flaw in some models, popularized in a viral TikTok challenge.

For Graff, she’s now out $500.

She has one question for whoever did this.

“Why? What did you get out of it? We all have to pay for the damages and clean up,” Graff said.

We have reached out to Pittsburgh Public Safety to find out where the investigation stands and how many vehicles have been targeted.

So far, we have not heard back.

