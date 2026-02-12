All Pittsburgh Regional Transit rail service suspended due to telecommunications issue

PITTSBURGH — All Pittsburgh Regional Transit rail service is currently suspended.

PRT officials say it’s due to a telecommunications issue.

No further information was available. It’s unclear when service will be restored.

All rail service is currently suspended due to a telecommunications issue. — Pittsburgh Regional Transit (@PGHtransit) February 12, 2026

Check back for updates on this developing story.

