All Pittsburgh Regional Transit rail service suspended due to telecommunications issue

PITTSBURGH — All Pittsburgh Regional Transit rail service is currently suspended.
PRT officials say it’s due to a telecommunications issue.
No further information was available. It’s unclear when service will be restored.
