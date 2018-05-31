  • Students apologize for using racist term in Hangman game

    HOLLIDAYSBURG, Pa. - Cellphone video taken inside a Pennsylvania school is causing controversy.

    Several students are apologizing for writing a racist term at a school in Blair County, which is about 100 miles east of Pittsburgh.

    "There's no excuse," said Robert Gildea, superintendent of Hollidaysburg schools. "There's never an excuse for that type of behavior. Whether it's a first day, last day or summer day. There's no excuse for racism or bigotry."

    The video was shared hundreds of times on Snapchat and Facebook before it was deleted.

    It shows a student filling in the puzzle of a Hangman game, with a racist term.

    "We have a lot of students who are pretty angry about it, particularly seniors," Gildea said. "We're appalled by the decision they've made."

    Their teacher was across the hall in another room when this happened, Gildea said, and the students involved will be punished.

    "It's not a reflection of the school, it's not a reflection of our students in the school and certainly not a reflection of the Hollidaysburg community," Gildea said.

     
     

