WASHINGTON - The Environmental Protection Agency issued another temporary emergency fuel waiver for Allegheny County.
EPA officials said in the waiver issued Wednesday that because of damage to the Buckeye Laurel Pipeline, the emergency order was needed to "minimize or prevent problems with the supply of gasoline."
This waiver, issued by EPA head Andrew Wheeler, allows the sale of non-summer blend gasoline, among other things.
Summer blend gas is made to be cleaner burning, but it is more expensive.
This is the second emergency fuel waiver issued to Allegheny County. The previous waiver was issued May 29.
