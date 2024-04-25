Adoptive parents charged after police find ‘deplorable’ conditions in Beechview home

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh police say a 12-year-old boy ran away from his home in Beechview because he was living in deplorable conditions.

His adoptive parents now face charges.

Police say the boy lives in a home on Methyl Street.

According to the criminal complaint, his adoptive mother, Sherry Brooks, reported him missing. Police later learned he ran away and was staying with his aunt.

Police talked with the boy, who told them he left because his house is overrun with animals and it smells.

An officer checked out the home and said as he entered, he saw multiple cats and kittens and was overcome by the smell of urine and feces.

Police charged Brooks and Melvin Dusch, his adoptive parents, with five counts of child endangerment. Two are felony charges.

Police say four other children also lived in the house.

