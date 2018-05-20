Sunday marks 5 years since deadly tornado in Moore, Oklahoma

Sunday marks five years since a monster tornado tore through the city of Moore, Oklahoma.
On May 20, 2013, Channel 11's Danielle Dozier was there chasing the storm while working as a meteorologist for another station.
Twenty-four people died in the disaster, including several children in a local elementary school.
The tornado was on the ground for about 40 minutes. It also affected other cities including Newcastle and Oklahoma City.
