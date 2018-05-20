  • Sunday marks 5 years since deadly tornado in Moore, Oklahoma

    Updated:

    Sunday marks five years since a monster tornado tore through the city of Moore, Oklahoma.

    On May 20, 2013, Channel 11's Danielle Dozier was there chasing the storm while working as a meteorologist for another station. 

    DOWNLOAD THE SEVERE WEATHER TEAM 11 APP

    Twenty-four people died in the disaster, including several children in a local elementary school.

    The tornado was on the ground for about 40 minutes. It also affected other cities including Newcastle and Oklahoma City.

    Click here to watch the full video. 

    TRENDING NOW:

     
     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Sunday marks 5 years since deadly tornado in Moore, Oklahoma

  • Headline Goes Here

    NOT REAL NEWS: False claim about Starbucks coupon

  • Headline Goes Here

    NWS confirms 2 tornadoes touched down in Somerset County

  • Headline Goes Here

    Teachers' group seeks to stop Oklahoma anti-tax question

  • Headline Goes Here

    26 people killed in Burundi 'terrorist' attack: Official