0 Home invader shot with arrow; police hunt 2 men, tell residents to shelter in place

11:08 P.M. UPDATE: Lt. Sean Frank of the Shaler Police Department said the homeowner reacted quickly.

"He heard them come in through his back door, which was unlocked," Frank said. "He grabbed his bow and arrow, which he’s proficient with, and he says he fired three shots down the hallway. Doesn’t think he struck them at that point.”

However, the man fired one more arrow as the pair fled and believes he hit one of them in the arm.

10:52 P.M. UPDATE: The order to shelter in place has been lifted.

9:13 P.M. UPDATE: Police are requesting that all residents in the area of Crest Lane shelter in place and contact 911 if they have any information.

This is the release we just received from Shaler Twp Police pic.twitter.com/BeXUZ8mCHT — Aaron Martin (@WPXIAaronMartin) May 19, 2018

The two men police are looking for are in their 30s, with one possibly wearing a hooded sweatshirt and one possibly wearing a red bandana.

Officers were using dogs as part of the search.

ORIGINAL STORY: Police are hunting for two people after a home invasion in Shaler on Friday night.

HAPPENING NOW: Investigators are searching for 2 suspects after a home invasion on Crest Lane in Shaler Twp. We saw police and search dogs nearby. #WPXIhttps://t.co/XhfBU5NQ6T pic.twitter.com/AVxK2PxoSU — Aaron Martin (@WPXIAaronMartin) May 19, 2018

The homeowner in the 100 block of Crest Lane shot one of the intruders with a bow and arrow, Allegheny County emergency dispatchers said.

A white male and black male were last seen running toward Sandy Drive, dispatchers said.

TRENDING NOW:

© 2018 Cox Media Group.