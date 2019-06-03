WASHINGTON COUNTY, Pa. - A Washington County man said he has days to live, but his life could be prolonged with lifesaving surgery. The problem, he said, was a dispute between hospitals and his insurance company.
Gary Hirschi, 56, said he had a heart condition that needed to be fixed. His UPMC surgeon said the procedure was too risky.
Hirschi said he got a second opinion at Allegheny Health Network, where a surgeon said they would perform the surgery.
But he said his UPMC insurance will not cover the procedure.
UPMC said in a statement "While privacy requirements prevent us from providing any specific clinical information about any member, we have reached out to this individual directly to discuss appropriate next steps."
Hirschi said was leaving his life in jeopardy.
