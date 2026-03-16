Winter Weather Advisory issued for local counties as snow showers move in

PITTSBURGH — Snow continues this evening, creating slippery roads and reduced visibility. Make sure to use caution when traveling.

A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for Allegheny, Beaver, Butler, Washington, Westmoreland, Fayette, Lawrence, Armstrong, and Monongalia counties until midnight tonight.

Snowfall could be between 1″-3″. A Winter Weather Advisory continues for the ridges of Westmoreland and Fayette, along with Indiana, Clarion, Forest, Venango counties and the higher elevations in WV & MD through 5 p.m. Tuesday, where areas could see 2″-4″ of snowfall.

Scattered snow showers are possible for the entire viewing area on Tuesday, highs will only reach the upper 20s around 30 degrees with wind chills in the teens.

Still below average Wednesday with highs in the upper 30s and low 40s with mostly cloudy conditions. Temperatures return to the 50s for the end of the work week with the chance for a few rain showers late Thursday and again later Friday evening.

Make sure to check the latest forecast on Channel 11 News. Download the Severe Weather Team 11 App for the latest updates and alerts.

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