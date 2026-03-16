Woman charged with criminal homicide in connection with her 3-year-old son’s death

PENN HILLS, Pa. — A criminal homicide charge has now been filed against a mother in connection with the death of her 3-year-old son.

Lagomau Datton Malu, 23, of Penn Hills, was charged with aggravated assault and endangering the welfare of children last week.

Police said her son, Devin Goodson, 3, was pronounced dead at Children’s Hospital after he was found not breathing in a home on the 300 block of Dorothy Drive on March 11. Medics reported that he had several injuries, including broken bones, that were indicative of abuse.

According to a criminal complaint, Goodson died after Malu hit him for wetting the bed. Malu told police she would hit the child with a wooden drumstick or with her hand until he let out a scream.

On Thursday, police said they have also charged Malu’s partner and Goodson’s father, Adam Chirico, 22, in connection with the child’s death.

In an interview, Chirico told police that he was aware of the mistreatment and while he tried to get Malu to yell or use timeouts as punishments and tried to move the child to his mother’s home, he ultimately did nothing to get them out of harm’s way.

Police said Chirico told Malu to wait until he had packed up and left with their second son before calling first responders. He said he wanted to keep the child out of foster care.

Court documents say Chirico and Malu both agreed that the child’s death was her fault before police were called.

Police said consultation was needed with the medical examiner’s office and the district attorney’s office before the homicide charge could be filed.

“A tragic and unexpected death of a child is a matter that we handle with the utmost seriousness,” said District Attorney Stephen Zappala last week.

Malu is being held at the Allegheny County Jail and Chirico is out on a non-monetary bond with charges of endangering the welfare of children and endangering another person.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group