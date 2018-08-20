PITCAIRN, Pa. - A fire that forced residents of apartments to evacuate early Monday morning is considered suspicious, officials said.
The fire was reported about 3:30 a.m. on Broadway. A police officer saw smoke and called it in.
Officials said the fire started in a garage in front of a car, which apparently had not been moved in years. The garage was unlocked.
Apartments in two buildings, including one that had been Barry’s Bar, were evacuated.
No fire alarms went off, according to officials.
Firefighters were able to bring the fire under control in about 15 minutes and residents were allowed back inside.
No one was hurt.
