    PITTSBURGH - Pittsburgh Bishop David Zubik is pushing back against calls for his resignation after this week's release of a grand jury report on sexual abuse of children by Catholic clergy in the Diocese of Pittsburgh.

    The report accused the bishop of not reporting credible abuse allegations.

    Zubik defended himself Sunday on ABC's "This Week" saying since he became bishop in 2007, the diocese has listened to victims "very carefully," removed priests from dioceses and referred all allegations to district attorneys.

    Pope Francis delivered his Sunday blessing without addressing the sex abuse scandal.

    Calls have been surging to the special Clergy Abuse Hotline since the report was released.

    The number is 1-888-538-8541.

