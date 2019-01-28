SUV crashes into building, icy road may be to blame

PITTSBURGH - An SUV crashed into a building Monday along Banksville Road.
Police said ice on the road may be to blame after the car crashed into Coffey Contracting.
The driver was not injured, nor was anyone inside the building.
Police closed the lanes headed outbound toward the Parkway West as they cleared the ice.
Pittsburgh city officials told Channel 11 they aren't responsible for treating the road because it's a state road.
Channel 11's Renee Wallace is reaching out to PennDOT to find out how the road went untreated, for Channel 11 News at 5 p.m.
