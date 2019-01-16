  • SUV crashes into creek behind thrift store, resting on front bumper

    PITTSBURGH - An SUV crashed into a creek behind a thrift store along Saw Mill Run Boulevard.

    Emergency crews were called to the Red, White and Blue Thrift Shop just before 2 p.m. Wednesday.

    When our Channel 11 news crew arrived, they found the Chevy Equinox flipped up in the air, resting on its front bumper. 

    It's unclear whether the driver or anybody else was hurt.

