SUV crashes into home; incident may be connected to fatal shooting, police say

Police are investigating after an SUV crashed into a home, which they said may be connected to Sunday night's fatal shooting in North Braddock.
Police confirm the the SUV that crashed into an east hills home was possibly connected to the North Braddock homicide from Sunday night. The driver took off running. pic.twitter.com/kEFh7szoIX— Michele Newell (@micheleWPXI) December 31, 2018
Police told Channel 11 that the driver took off running after crashing into the home along Sunrise Avenue in the East Hills.
Channel 11's Michele Newell is at the scene working to learn more, on Channel 11 News NOW.
