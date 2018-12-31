  • SUV crashes into home; incident may be connected to fatal shooting, police say

    Police are investigating after an SUV crashed into a home, which they said may be connected to Sunday night's fatal shooting in North Braddock.

    Police told Channel 11 that the driver took off running after crashing into the home along Sunrise Avenue in the East Hills.

