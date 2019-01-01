  • Coroner identifies young man found dead under grill behind home

    Updated:

    NORTH BRADDOCK, Pa. - UPDATE 10:12 p.m. - The Allegheny County Medical Examiner's Office identified the victim as Ta-Sean Gray, 18, of North Braddock.

    A young man was found shot to death and lying under a grill behind a home in North Braddock Monday morning, police said.

    The discovery was made shortly after 8:30 a.m. along Hawkins Avenue, where a shooting had been reported Sunday night, according to authorities.

    Officers who responded to the area shortly before 7 p.m. Sunday did not find anything after witnesses reported seeing a person shooting from a white SUV, and another person on foot, police said.

    A 911 call Monday morning alerted police to the man’s body.

    The man, 18, has been identified, but authorities have not released his name.

    Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Allegheny County Police Tipline 1-833-255-8477.

