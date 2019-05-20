PITTSBURGH - There was a heavy police presence on Liberty Avenue in Bloomfield on Sunday evening.
Police said they responded to an apartment in the 4500 block of Liberty Avenue around 8 p.m.
When police arrived, a man inside told police he wanted to hurt himself and others and said he had a cache of weapons.
#BREAKING police activity police activity in Bloomfield. Stay with @WPXI as we try to find out more information. #WPXI pic.twitter.com/Po5Xpfndki— Jamie Cashdollar (@Cashmoney2292) May 20, 2019
Police closed Liberty Avenue between Ella and Taylor streets and moved pedestrians off the sidewalks.
SWAT was called and began negotiating with the man.
The man surrended without incident around 8:45 p.m. and was taken to UPMC Presbyterian for evalution.
Liberty Avenue has reopened around 9:10 p.m.
