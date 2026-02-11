Man detained for questioning in Nancy Guthrie’s disappearance, reports say

A man has been detained for questioning in connection with Nancy Guthrie’s disappearance, reports say.

NBC News reported that a senior law enforcement official familiar with the situation gave them the news Tuesday night.

Earlier today, the FBI released surveillance photos from a camera outside the 84-year-old’s home.

At this time, it is unclear if the person who is being questioned is the same person in those images.

The FBI and Pima County Sheriff’s Office have not released any further information.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

