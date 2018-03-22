Taco Bell announced that it will be releasing tortilla chips based on its sauces, according to its social media posts.
It’s out of the bag. Taco Bell Tortilla Chips are coming this summer. pic.twitter.com/cd22srcHsH— Taco Bell (@tacobell) March 22, 2018
The chips will be sold in grocery stores and will come in three flavors: original, mild and fire.
There is no word on when the chips will be released or how much they will cost.
