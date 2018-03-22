  • Taco Bell announces new tortilla chips based on its sauces

    Updated:

    Taco Bell announced that it will be releasing tortilla chips based on its sauces, according to its social media posts.

    The chips will be sold in grocery stores and will come in three flavors: original, mild and fire.

    There is no word on when the chips will be released or how much they will cost.

    TRENDING NOW:

     
     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Taco Bell announces new tortilla chips based on its sauces