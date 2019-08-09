NORTH HUNTINGDON, Pa. - A Target store was broken into in North Huntingdon around 4 a.m. and police said whoever did it can be seen riding scooters in a deliberate dash to one department.
Police said officers missed the suspects by only 90 seconds.
On Channel 11 News at 6, Melanie Marsalko has more from police on how many thousands of dollars worth of items were stolen and how this is far from an isolated break-in.
