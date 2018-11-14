Teen raped girl at library after club meeting, police say

CONNELLSVILLE, Pa. - Connellsville Police are investigating an alleged rape that happened at the Carnegie Library, just a few blocks away from their department.
A 17-year-old boy is charged with raping a 16-year-old girl after the two of them met for an Anime Club meeting.
Channel 11’s Gabriella DeLuca is reading through the criminal complaint, where detectives say the boy actually apologized to the girl afterward, and will have more on Channel 11 News at 11 p.m.
The boy is being charged as an adult, but Channel 11 is not releasing his name because he is underage.
TRENDING NOW:
- Man with connection to synagogue shooting suspect arrested, FBI investigating
- 15-year-old girl shot when bullet goes through apartment wall
- Authorities announce arrests in brutal slayings of Ohio family of 8
- VIDEO: Pet-friendly dorm opens
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}