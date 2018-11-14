  • Teen raped girl at library after club meeting, police say

    CONNELLSVILLE, Pa. - Connellsville Police are investigating an alleged rape that happened at the Carnegie Library, just a few blocks away from their department.

    A 17-year-old boy is charged with raping a 16-year-old girl after the two of them met for an Anime Club meeting. 

    The boy is being charged as an adult, but Channel 11 is not releasing his name because he is underage. 

