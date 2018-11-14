  • Police: Man driving 118 mph — in 45-mph zone — says he was testing new car parts

    By: J.D. Capelouto, Atlanta Journal-Constitution

    Updated:

    A Georgia man was caught and cited for allegedly driving more than 100 mph — in a 45-mph zone, police said.

    >> Read more trending news 

    WSB-TV reported that a Duluth officer was on patrol last month when he clocked a 2007 BMW driving 118 mph and swerving around traffic.

    When he pulled the car over, the driver, identified as Kenny Hemraj of Lawrenceville, told the officer that he “just fixed a part on the car and we just wanted to make sure it was good,” police body camera footage showed.

    “From officers who've worked here awhile, they've said that's probably one of the fastest they've seen,” Duluth police spokesman Officer Ted Sadowski told WSB.

    Hemraj was arrested and cited for speeding and reckless driving. He was released on bond.

    TRENDING NOW:

     

     
     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories