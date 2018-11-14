Police: Man driving 118 mph — in 45-mph zone — says he was testing new car parts

A Georgia man was caught and cited for allegedly driving more than 100 mph — in a 45-mph zone, police said.
WSB-TV reported that a Duluth officer was on patrol last month when he clocked a 2007 BMW driving 118 mph and swerving around traffic.
When he pulled the car over, the driver, identified as Kenny Hemraj of Lawrenceville, told the officer that he “just fixed a part on the car and we just wanted to make sure it was good,” police body camera footage showed.
“From officers who've worked here awhile, they've said that's probably one of the fastest they've seen,” Duluth police spokesman Officer Ted Sadowski told WSB.
Hemraj was arrested and cited for speeding and reckless driving. He was released on bond.
Police say its one of the fastest speeds ever clocked in Duluth. 118 mph in a 45 mph zone . Why police say one driver out everyone at risk . @wsbtv #gwinnettcounty At 4pm. pic.twitter.com/IWTSBC14CB— Tony Thomas (@TonyThomasWSB) November 12, 2018
