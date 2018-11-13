Authorities announce arrests in brutal slayings of Ohio family of 8

The Ohio Attorney General's Office announced the arrest Tuesday of four members of a family who lived near the scenes of the killing.
No motive was announced.
Those arrested are: 47-year-old George "Billy" Wagner III; his wife, 48-year-old Angela Wagner; and their sons, 27-year-old George Wagner and 26-year-old Edward Wagner. The Wagners had since moved to Alaska.
A message was left with a lawyer who has been representing the Wagners in the investigation. An attorney has said previously the family cooperated with investigators.
The arrests are the culmination of a massive investigative effort since seven adults and 16-year-old boy were found dead in 2016 at four homes near Piketon.
