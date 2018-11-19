BRADDOCK, Pa. - A 15-year-old was arrested and charged as an adult Sunday in the shooting of another 15-year-old boy in North Braddock, police said.
The shooting happened shortly before 10 a.m. Sunday on Cliff Street.
Investigators said the victim was in a home when he was shot in the head. He was last listed in critical condition at a hospital.
Taymar Smith, 15, of Homewood, was arrested and taken to the Allegheny County Jail, charged with aggravated assault, recklessly endangering another person and possession of a firearm by a minor.
According to a criminal complaint, Smith said he was in a third-floor bedroom, along with five other people, “messing around with a black rifle.” He said he pointed the gun at the victim’s head and it went off.
Smith told police he ran to tell someone else in the home that he accidentally shot the teen, and they carried the victim out to an alley, where police found him, authorities said.
Smith said he changed his clothes and stayed inside the home until police knocked on the door, the complaint said. He told police they attempted to clean up blood with a sweatshirt.
