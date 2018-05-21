  • Teen shot in leg, heel while standing on street corner

    ARNOLD, Pa. - A 19-year-old man is in the hospital after being shot twice in Westmoreland County.

    According to our news partners at TribLIVE.com, the victim was standing and talking with another man at the corner of Leishman Avenue and McCandless Street in Arnold.

    The man is expected to survive.

    Witnesses told police when the victim tried to walk away, the other man shot him, according to TribLIVE.com.

    The victim is reportedly not cooperating with police.

    Investigators are looking for the shooter.

