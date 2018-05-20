Royal wedding: Kitty Spencer stuns with resemblance to her aunt, Princess Diana

WINDSOR, England - Bride Meghan Markle wasn't the only one turning heads at Saturday's royal wedding.
Many fans of the royals said Lady Kitty Spencer, niece of the late Princess Diana and daughter of Earl Charles Spencer, Diana's brother, looked just like her famous aunt.
According to the New York Daily News, the 27-year-old model wore a forest green Dolce & Gabbana dress with a matching hat and veil.
Here's what people were saying:
“kitty Spencer” is copy paste of “Princess Diana” #RoyalWedding pic.twitter.com/mm2yXAuof6— آية جَ ـمال الدين (@AyaGamalElDiin) May 19, 2018
Good looks run in the family! Learn more about Princess Diana's niece, Kitty Spencer #RoyalWedding https://t.co/kuPC8DsES7 pic.twitter.com/2NzzGQ7qQ0— Yahoo Canada Style (@YahooStyleCA) May 19, 2018
Wow, Princess Diana’s niece, Kitty Spencer looks so much like her! Stunning. #royalwedding pic.twitter.com/yzF81Bgci8— Sarah Fennema (@sarahfenn) May 19, 2018
The one that caught my attention during the #RoyalWedding was none other than Lady Kitty Spencer, the niece of Princess Diana. Pretty just like her aunt. I mean, she resembles her very much 😍. I'm dying....— Aaira (@AaliaBestari) May 19, 2018
DIANA in The Making.❤️— KHURRAM NASEER 🇵🇰 (@BhattiGalSuun) May 19, 2018
Harry's Cousin Is She.#Royalwedding pic.twitter.com/yRrpNiZsl0
#RoyalWedding— ✨ (@bashayer__r) May 19, 2018
princess Diana & kitty spencer💚💚 pic.twitter.com/LAzJL6MUtg
