    PITTSBURGH - A 17-year-old was shot while riding a school bus home Monday night in Pittsburgh. 

    Police were called to a hospital around 6:41 p.m. where they spoke to the student who had been on the bus after leaving New Academy Charter School.

    The bus driver drove the victim to the hospital and told police she had heard two to three shots. 

    One of those shots hit the 17-year-old boy in the shoulder.

    Police said the shooting occurred in Arlington near Spring Street and Arlington Ave.

