    MOUNT PLEASANT, Pa. - A teenage girl walking with earbuds in was struck by a train in Westmoreland County.

    The 19-year-old had just left a hardware store and was walking along the tracks near West Main Street in Mount Pleasant when she was struck.

    The train operator said he was blowing on the horn, but the girl apparently did not hear it.

    She was conscious when she was taken to the hospital.

