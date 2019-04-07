ROSS TOWNSHIP, Pa. - Two teenage girls were sleeping inside a garage when it caught fire early Sunday morning in Ross Township.
Firefighters were called about 3 a.m. to battle the flames on William Street.
Ava Pillar, 14, said the garage was being turned into a hangout spot for her, and she and a friend had a sleepover Saturday night.
Pillar said her friend woke her up when she smelled smoke and saw a small fire. They then ran to the house for help.
Within minutes, the garage was consumed by flames.
“Scary. I could feel the heat from that at my door. I’m standing at my back door looking at it,” Marlene Pschirer, Pillar’s mother, said. “I was getting scared because my car’s right there.”
Pillar’s friend was taken to a hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation.
The cause of the fire has not been determined.
