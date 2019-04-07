  • Penguins-Islanders first round playoff schedule announced

    Updated:

    PITTSBURGH - The Pittsburgh Penguins will face the New York Islanders in the first round of the Stanley Cup Playoff.

    The Penguins playoff journey begins at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday at Nassau Coliseum in Long Island, New York.

    Full schedule:

    • Game 1: Wednesday - 7:30 p.m. at New York Islanders 
    • Game 2: Friday - 7:30 p.m. at New York Islanders 
    • Game 3: Sunday, April 14 - Noon on WPXI at PPG Paints Arena
    • Game 4: Tuesday, April 16 - 7:30 p.m. at PPG Paints Arena 
    • Game 5: Thursday, April 18 - TBD at New York Islanders 
    • Game 6: Saturday, April 20 - TBD at PPG Paints Arena 
    • Game 7: Monday, April 22 - TBD at New York Islanders

     

    The seven-game series features the second and third place finishers in the Metropolitan Division. 

    New York finished with 103 points while the Penguins tallied 100 points in a season that developed into the organization’s 13th consecutive playoff appearance. 

    The Penguins could be in rarified territory if they can win their third Stanley Cup in four years.

