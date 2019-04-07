PITTSBURGH - The Pittsburgh Penguins will face the New York Islanders in the first round of the Stanley Cup Playoff.
The Penguins playoff journey begins at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday at Nassau Coliseum in Long Island, New York.
Related Headlines
You can now customize your WPXI News App to receive alerts to Sports news. CLICK HERE to find out how.
Full schedule:
- Game 1: Wednesday - 7:30 p.m. at New York Islanders
- Game 2: Friday - 7:30 p.m. at New York Islanders
- Game 3: Sunday, April 14 - Noon on WPXI at PPG Paints Arena
- Game 4: Tuesday, April 16 - 7:30 p.m. at PPG Paints Arena
- Game 5: Thursday, April 18 - TBD at New York Islanders
- Game 6: Saturday, April 20 - TBD at PPG Paints Arena
- Game 7: Monday, April 22 - TBD at New York Islanders
The seven-game series features the second and third place finishers in the Metropolitan Division.
New York finished with 103 points while the Penguins tallied 100 points in a season that developed into the organization’s 13th consecutive playoff appearance.
The Penguins could be in rarified territory if they can win their third Stanley Cup in four years.
TRENDING NOW:
- Man killed by train remembered by final act of selflessness
- Mothers intentionally drugged children and themselves before driving off cliff, jury finds
- 'Record-setting 140-pound, 17-foot python captured in South Florida
- VIDEO: Woman attacked, robbed outside McCandless restaurant
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}