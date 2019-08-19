WILKINSBURG, Pa. - A teenager has been charged as an adult in connection to a shooting Sunday in Wilkinsburg that left a man critically injured, authorities said.
Police announced Monday that 17-year-old Robert Cook is charged with attempted homicide, aggravated assault, carrying firearms without a license and possession of a firearm by a minor.
Cook is suspected of shooting a 19-year-old man who was standing at a street corner, according to investigators.
Someone called 911 after the victim sought help about 5:30 p.m. Sunday along Penn Avenue, police said.
The victim was shot multiple times. He was taken to a hospital in critical condition.
Police said the shooting was the result of an ongoing feud between Cook and the victim.
