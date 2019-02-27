  • Sinkhole opens up on Tennessee road

    By: Ryan Emerson

    A large sinkhole is swallowing a Tennessee road, and it's still growing.

    According to WBIR, the sinkhole on Greenwell Road in Knox County was about 25 feet wide and 60 feet deep.

    The road is closed for repairs.

