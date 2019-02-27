Tents, debris spark fire under T tracks in Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH - A fire broke out early Wednesday morning under the Port Authority of Allegheny County T tracks along Arlington Avenue in Pittsburgh.
Officials said tents used by homeless people and debris below the tracks caught fire about 2 a.m.
Firefighters were able to bring the fire under control, but the extent of the damage was not immediately clear.
While the Arlington line will need to be inspected, the morning commute will not be impacted because the line is used for maintenance and not for rail traffic, according to the Port Authority.
