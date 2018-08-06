PITTSBURGH - Seven train cars derailed near Station Square Sunday afternoon. Here’s a timeline of the derailment and the ongoing cleanup efforts:
1:13 p.m. Sunday
The Norfolk Southern freight train transporting shipping containers derailed, blocking Port Authority of Allegheny County light rail tracks.
1:21 p.m. Sunday
The Port Authority tweeted that inbound and outbound light rail service was suspended.
2:52 p.m. Sunday
Norfolk Southern confirmed no hazardous materials were involved in the derailment and that no injuries were reported. The westbound train, which was traveling from North Jersey to Chicago, consisted of three locomotives and 57 loaded intermodal rail cars.
6:15 p.m. Sunday
Norfolk Southern confirmed a total of seven train cars derailed and estimated they would be cleared from the tracks within about 72 hours. The shipping containers being transported contained mostly consumer goods
9:16 p.m. Sunday
The city of Pittsburgh said bottles of Listerine, which were not hazardous, spilled in the derailment, creating a strong odor.
In addition, the city said West Carson Street will remain closed for the duration of the removal operation.
7:55 a.m. Monday
Issues with the safe removal of freight cars prompted the Port Authority to again suspend service at South Hills Junction.
8:40 a.m. Monday
Pittsburgh Public Safety Director Wendell Hissrich said cleanup of the train derailment is a very unstable situation and asked that pedestrians stay away from the area. He also said machinery being used in the cleanup efforts Monday morning struck a wire, which sparked. No one was hurt.
10:30 a.m.
Hissrich said there are three plans on the table as crews determine how to clear the derailed train cars.
Officials are making their decisions based on which of the three plans is the least risky to remove each car. The plans are as follows:
- Lifting the cars over trees and positioning them in the parking lot.
- Lifting the cars and positioning them on the roadway.
- Controlling the descent of the cars onto the road. However, utilities like gas, water and electricity could pose problems.
