TODAY AT 5: How to watch Channel 11 News on your streaming device

As the country remembers President Bush, Channel 11 and NBC News will bring you special live coverage from the nation’s capital this afternoon and evening.
We expect that coverage to begin in the 3-o’clock hour as the plane carrying President Bush’s casket arrives at Andrews Air Force Base, before a procession to the U.S Capitol.
Days of Our Lives will re-run at 3 a.m. Tuesday morning because of the expected interruption.
Judge Judy will also be preempted.
Channel 11 News will have Live weather with Chief Meteorologist Stephen Cropper and News from where you live at 5 o’clock on our WPXI streaming apps.
Make sure to download the app if you don’t have it already. It’s free and the best way to get Channel 11 News at your fingertips.
Click here to download the WPXI News App on your mobile devices.
HOW TO DOWNLOAD THE WPXI NOW APP ON YOUR STREAMING DEVICES:
- Click here for how to download on Roku
- Click here for how to download on Apple TV
- Click here for how to download on Amazon Fire Stick
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}