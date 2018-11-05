You can now stream WPXI on Roku, Amazon Fire Stick and Apple TV!

With prices of some streaming gadgets dipping under $30, Roku, Apple TV and Amazon's Fire TV Stick have become a huge hit. And now, you can find all of your favorite WPXI programming plus new, exclusive content for FREE on the streaming device of your choice!
Whether you’re looking for the very latest in breaking local news and weather, catching up on the day’s events, or looking for local and original programs, we've got you covered!
HOW TO DOWNLOAD THE WPXI NOW APP:
- Search WPXI on your streaming device
- Download the WPXI Now app
- Click on what you want to watch
- It’s Free!
Here's some of the awesome content you'll find on the WPXI Now Roku, Apple TV, and Amazon’s Fire TV streaming apps:
- The latest newscast and live coverage of breaking news PLUS a dedicated breaking news live stream
- Up-to-the-minute weather coverage
- Raw video extras from the day's news
- 11 Investigates with our special and consumer investigations
- Special localized programs like Pittsburgh Now and Night Talk
- Skylights Highlights special coverage during the high school football season
- It’s easy and free to download our app. Check it out!
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}