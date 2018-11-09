0 Tom Hanks, Michael Keaton, others speak at Rally for Peace

PITTSBURGH - Mourners honored the victims of a mass shooting inside the Tree of Life synagogue with a moment of silence and the Rally for Peace at Point State Park.

The rally started with a moment of silence and the reading of the names of the 11 victims.

#TreeofLife memorial underway with a moment of silence and a reading of the names of the 11 people killed in the shooting. #WPXI pic.twitter.com/sJ8kviDT6H — Courtney Brennan (@WPXI_Courtney) November 9, 2018

Rabbis from all three congregations whose members were meeting in the Tree of Life synagogue building at the time of the shooting nearly two weeks ago attended the event Friday at Point State Park.

Rabbi Jeffrey Myers, of the Tree of Life synagogue, spoke on stage saying, "I'm a survivor" and asked the city to stop using the word "hate."

Some of the other speakers included Sen. Bob Casey, actors Tom Hanks and Michael Keaton, Gov. Tom Wolf, County Executive Rich Fitzgerald and Pittsburgh Mayor Bill Peduto.

Hanks took the stage and highlighted all the city neighborhoods before naming Squirrel Hill and talking about what a special city Pittsburgh is.

Alongside Hanks, Mr. Rogers' widow, Joanne Rogers, said, "Let us replace guns with hugs."

Pittsburgh native Keaton talked about how this tragedy hurt us and said he felt honored to be there to remember the victims.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.

