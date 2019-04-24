TONIGHT AT 5: Anti-vaccine movement tries to silence local pediatrician

There are more than 600 confirmed measles cases in the United States right now, putting the country on track for its worst measles record in a quarter century. It's being blamed on the anti-vaccine movement.
Channel 11 found out that same movement tried to silence a local pediatric office over a Facebook post. Instead, that office teamed up with researchers at the University of Pittsburgh to learn more about why people turn against vaccinations.
