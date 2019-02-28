TONIGHT AT 5: Family going through tough heart battles

PITTSBURGH - At the end of Heart Health Month, Channel 11 is taking a look at a family going through a tough battle, together.
The Toplovich family is no stranger to the halls of a hospital. Alaina Toplovich and her brother, Hunter, have spent their entire lives in and out of UPMC Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh, getting pacemakers, open heart surgeries and defibrillators.
Tonight on Channel 11 News at 5 p.m., Morning News Anchor Katherine Amenta looks at what happened during their mother's childhood, that had doctors looking at this case differently.
