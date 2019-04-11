  • Top 'Game of Thrones' inspired dog names

    Updated:

    The final season of the “Game of Thrones" is almost here and it has everyone talking about the popular series. 

    The show has a wide range of interesting characters that serve as inspiration pet owners to name their new dogs.  

    Related Headlines

    RELATED HEADLINE: For the Throne: HBO hides six Iron Thrones across the world for ‘Game of Thrones’ final season

    The on-demand pet walker app, Wag!, used data from more than 1 million dogs to come up with the most popular “Game of Thrones” inspired names for dogs. 

    TRENDING NOW:

    Topping the list is Arya, followed by Khaleesi and Sansa. 

    Some dog parents even named their companions the full names of the characters, like Jon Snow and Khal Drogo.    

    Here’s the full list:

    1.    Arya

    2.    Khaleesi

    3.    Sansa

    4.    Jon Snow

    5.    Tyrion

    6.    Hodor

    7.    Cersei

    8.    Bran

    9.    Brienne

    10.  Joffrey

    11.  Mountain

    12.  Khal Drogo

    The final season of “Game of Thrones” premieres Sunday on HBO.

     

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories