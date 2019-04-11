The final season of the “Game of Thrones" is almost here and it has everyone talking about the popular series.
The show has a wide range of interesting characters that serve as inspiration pet owners to name their new dogs.
The on-demand pet walker app, Wag!, used data from more than 1 million dogs to come up with the most popular “Game of Thrones” inspired names for dogs.
Topping the list is Arya, followed by Khaleesi and Sansa.
Some dog parents even named their companions the full names of the characters, like Jon Snow and Khal Drogo.
Here’s the full list:
1. Arya
2. Khaleesi
3. Sansa
4. Jon Snow
5. Tyrion
6. Hodor
7. Cersei
8. Bran
9. Brienne
10. Joffrey
11. Mountain
12. Khal Drogo
The final season of “Game of Thrones” premieres Sunday on HBO.
