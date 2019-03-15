  • Tractor-trailer carrying tobacco products catches fire on PA Turnpike

    NORTH SEWICKLEY TOWNSHIP, Pa. - A tractor-trailer carrying tobacco products caught fire Friday morning on the Pennsylvania Turnpike in Beaver County.

    The fire was reported about 3:30 a.m. in North Sewickley Township.

    Westbound traffic is down to one lane while firefighters put the fire out and work to clear the scene.

