Tractor-trailer carrying tobacco products catches fire on PA Turnpike

NORTH SEWICKLEY TOWNSHIP, Pa. - A tractor-trailer carrying tobacco products caught fire Friday morning on the Pennsylvania Turnpike in Beaver County.
The fire was reported about 3:30 a.m. in North Sewickley Township.
Westbound traffic is down to one lane while firefighters put the fire out and work to clear the scene.
We’re monitoring the potential for traffic delays in the area -- on Channel 11 Morning News.
#BREAKINGNEWS Firefighters are on the scene of a tractor-trailer fire on the Pennsylvania Turnpike in Beaver County.
