Tree falls down on car, school bus with students on board

SHALER TOWNSHIP, Pa. - A tree fell right on top of a car and onto the back of a school bus Wednesday morning.
The accident happened as the bus traveled along Mount Royal Boulevard at Bridle Road, police said.
A woman driving the car was injured and taken to the hospital, police said. There were two kids in the back seat and he was not hurt.
Police said the wires were live when they came down on the back of the school bus in the school bus.
Police credit the driver for doing a good job of keeping the kids calm until they got off the bus and got onto another one.
There were 15 kids on the bus and they go to Birchfield and Rogers Elementary schools. Police said no one on the bus was hurt.
Traffic is still being diverted around where the tree fell because they are still cleaning it up.
Power is out to just a small area around where the tree fell.
