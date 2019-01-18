TSA workers, union rally at Pittsburgh International Airport amid government shutdown

MOON TOWNSHIP, Pa. - Transportation Security Administration workers and their union rallied Friday morning at Pittsburgh International Airport.
The rally, which took place on the airport’s ticketing level, called for an end to the partial government shutdown.
About 220 of the approximately 500 TSA workers represented by AFGE Local 332 work at Pittsburgh International, according to Channel 11’s news exchange partners at TribLIVE.
TSA and other federal employees are not getting paid because of the government shutdown.
Local officials who attended the rally called on lawmakers to come up with a deal to reopen the government.
“They just gotta get together,” Allegheny County Executive Rich Fitzgerald said. “It just doesn't make any sense.”
AFGE Local 332 President William Reese released the following statement Thursday:
“I have over 450 people at 14 airports. All of my people are dedicated, they are coming to work. They know our work is vital to the traveling public and they are proud to do their jobs. They all want the shutdown to end and we can be paid. Things will start getting rougher as the days go on, mortgage, car payments, food, child care and utilities!”
